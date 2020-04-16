Coronavirus Updates
Report footnotes: FBI knew Russians had early info about Steele material
Students are suing colleges to demand their tuition back
NTSB reveals details into MLB star Roy Halladay's deadly plane crash
Protests break out in Michigan over state's stay-at-home order
Huge explosion rocks paper mill in Maine
U.S. judge cancels permit for stretch of Keystone XL pipeline
SAT canceled for June and it might be "remote" in the fall
Nation's 4 biggest banks project $71 billion in loan losses
Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases top 2 million worldwide
Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases top 2 million worldwide
Full CBS News coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
Lives lost to coronavirus
N.Y. to require masks or face coverings in public
5 things to know from Dr. Anthony Fauci
As schools reopen in Denmark, concerned parents push back
Some people left frustrated by IRS "Get My Payment" site
Trump announces U.S. funding for WHO will be withheld
California business owner fights to keep employees on payroll
Mental health & the coronavirus
CBS Evening News, April 15, 2020
Governor orders all New Yorkers to wear face coverings when outdoors; Exercising under quarantine
