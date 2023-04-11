Imam stabbed while leading prayer service at New Jersey mosque

Mom of 6-year-old boy who shot his Virginia teacher indicted

EPA to propose car pollution limits that would require big boost in EV sales

Biden administration doesn't know extent of Pentagon document leak

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says friend was killed in Louisville shooting

Trump to return to New York City for deposition in state fraud lawsuit

DOJ investigating leak of Pentagon documents; What can history teach about Trump criminal case?

4/10: Red and Blue DOJ investigating leak of Pentagon documents; What can history teach about Trump criminal case?

