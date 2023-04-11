Louisville Shooting
Tennessee House Expulsions
Abortion Pill Ruling
Clarence Thomas Report
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
5 killed, 8 injured in downtown Louisville shooting; gunman dead
DOJ asks appeals court to pause "extraordinary" abortion pill ruling
Trump to return to New York City for deposition in state fraud lawsuit
Nashville council reappoints expelled state lawmaker
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says friend was killed in Louisville shooting
Biden administration doesn't know extent of Pentagon document leak
EPA to propose car pollution limits that would require big boost in EV sales
Mom of 6-year-old boy who shot his Virginia teacher indicted
Imam stabbed while leading prayer service at New Jersey mosque
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
4/10: Red and Blue
DOJ investigating leak of Pentagon documents; What can history teach about Trump criminal case?
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On