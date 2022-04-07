4/7: CBS News Mornings

Abbott says Texas will send charter buses with migrants to D.C.

Alex Jones shows up for questioning in Sandy Hook damages lawsuit

Whitmer moves to protect abortion rights in Michigan

Russian-backed hackers got into Ukrainian military officials' Facebook accounts

Layoffs dipped to 166,000 last week, the lowest since 1968

Bipartisan Senate bill would delay end of Title 42 border expulsions

Senate set to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote

