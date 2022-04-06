Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
New sanctions by U.S. and allies target Putin's daughters and Russian banks
Two men allegedly impersonated federal agents to get access to Secret Service
House recommends criminal referrals for Trump aides Navarro and Scavino
GOP probe of Hunter Biden's business dealings turns to president's brother James
January 6 defendant is first to be acquitted on all charges
Man convicted of sex-trafficking, forced labor at daughter's college
Airlines cancel flights due to COVID-19 after dropping mask rules
Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID-19
At least 5 men fired weapons in Sacramento mass shooting, police say
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
4/6: Red and Blue
More sanctions imposed on Putin's inner circle; Admiral Linda Fagan nominated to lead Coast Guard
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On