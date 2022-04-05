Ukraine Crisis
Ukraine's Zelenskyy addresses U.N. over war atrocities
Ivanka Trump set to appear before January 6 committee
2nd man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting that left 6 dead
Elon Musk joins Twitter's board after becoming its largest shareholder
Watch Live: Obama returns to White House for health care event with Biden
2 more Republicans say they support Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
Romance novelist goes on trial in killing of her chef husband
Darwin notebooks missing for 2 decades returned — with a message
Historic comeback gets Kansas the men's NCAA basketball title
Login
4/5: CBS News Mornings
Ukraine's president accuses Russia of genocide; Several states sue Biden admin. for reversing Trump-era measure
