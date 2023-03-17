3/16: Red and Blue

What to know about bank deposits and the FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund

Army says no foul play evident in death of female soldier at Fort Hood

Poland to be first NATO country to provide fighter jets to Ukraine

Maggie Murdaugh's friends want to keep her memory alive

Family of Virginia man who died in custody views surveillance video

Special counsel seeks to question Trump attorney, source says

What is xylazine, the veterinary sedative being found in the U.S. drug supply?

Big banks come to the rescue of regional lender First Republic

Dramatic video said to show Russian jet hitting U.S. drone near Ukraine

Janet Yellen testifies before Senate Finance Committee; Pence faces New Hampshire voters after criticizing Trump about Jan. 6.

