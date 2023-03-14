3/13: Red and Blue

Purina recalls dog food due to elevated levels of vitamin D

"Cop City" protester had hands raised when killed, autopsy says

"Jilted ex-girlfriend": Tiger Woods' lawyers respond to complaint to nullify NDA

Attacker spared from death penalty in NYC bike path rampage

Powerful nor'easter expected to bring heavy snow, power outages to parts of Northeast

U.S. to extend legal stay of thousands of Ukrainian refugees

White House says Pence should apologize for "homophobic" Buttigieg joke

Silicon Valley Bank's failure sows panic. Here's what to know.

Biden seeks to reassure Americans on strength of U.S. banking system

Federal government takes action after collapse of two banks; Trump visits Iowa, drawing comparisons with DeSantis.

