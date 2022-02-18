CBS News App
date 2022-02-18
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright
Shelling intensifies in Ukraine amid concern Russia is poised for invasion
Family that died on mountain hike sent last, desperate text: "Help us"
Inside America's efforts to avoid a new bin Laden, or "someone worse"
Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies at 59
Police arrest "Freedom Convoy" protesters in Canadian capital
Cal State University chief resigns over handling of sex harass complaints
Brad Pitt suing Angelina Jolie for selling shares of winery
Coach's treatment of Kamila Valieva "disturbed" IOC president
2/18: CBS News Mornings
Biden to talk with top allies on Ukraine; Loyola Project keeping memory of trailblazing team alive.
