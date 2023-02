Biden heads to Walter Reed for routine physical exam

Driver accused of hitting man with car indicted on federal hate crime charge

Ryan Seacrest leaving "Live"; Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, to step in

2 National Guardsmen killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash in Alabama

Ohio residents demand answers at town hall after train derailment

Military veterans kicked out for being gay still fighting for honorable discharges

"We heard the shots": Witnesses describe El Paso mall shooting

FBI interviews University of Delaware employee in Biden documents probe

Parts of Georgia grand jury report on Trump post-election conduct released

Toxic train derailment raises health concerns; New research shows Antarctic glaciers more sensitive to temperature changes.

