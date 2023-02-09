George Santos Documentary
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump, sources say
Cold leaves earthquake survivors facing a "secondary disaster"
Suspect arrested in assault on Rep. Angie Craig in D.C. apartment building
Military commander tells senators on spy balloon: "We think before we shoot"
Jason Miller returns as adviser for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign
Yahoo plans to cut 20% of its workers as tech layoffs pile up
Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts active again
Hispanic Caucus considering ousting its leader over sudden staff exodus
Second Maryland officer seriously wounded amid manhunt for armed suspect
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
2/9: Red and Blue
George Santos' work for firm accused of Ponzi scheme drew scrutiny; 2024 GOP presidential field begins to take shape.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On