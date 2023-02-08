2/8: CBS News Mornings

State of the Union

Delta Airlines flight returns to JFK Airport after reported bird strike

Harris: Biden "in command" at State of the Union despite GOP "gamesmanship"

Probe: "Strong indications" Putin OK'd supply of missiles that hit MH17

Microsoft CEO on challenging Google with the help of AI technology

Jan. 6 rioter who brought Confederate flag to Capitol to be sentenced Thursday

Trump, potential 2024 GOP contenders respond to Biden's State of the Union

7 key moments and takeaways from Biden's 2023 State of the Union address

Death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake over 11,000; Microsoft adds ChatGPT AI to its Bing search engine.

