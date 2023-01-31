1/31: CBS News Mornings

Woman accused of trying to kill friend with poisoned cheesecake goes on trial

School bus dropped off kids at mass shooting site minute before, police say

Activists demand justice after double amputee shot to death by police

Canada province decriminalizes hard drugs in bid to ease opioid crisis

Skull found in 1986 ID'd as missing N.J. man after DNA test locates daughter

Rep. George Santos tells colleagues he won't serve on House committees

FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Video of Trump deposition in N.Y. fraud probe shows him taking the Fifth

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On