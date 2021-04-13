Live

Watch CBSN Live

01/24: Trump, Sanders, Salvanto

The latest on snow storm Jonas and the candidates hitting the presidential campaign trail just a week ahead of the Iowa caucuses, with guests Donald Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' Elections Director, and others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.