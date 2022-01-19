1/19: Red and Blue

Trump's company lied to tax officials and banks, New York AG says

Southwest ejected disabled passenger who pulled down her mask, lawsuit claims

Marine charged in crash that killed 2 Marines and injured 17 others

Pittsburgh police looking for suspects after student killed in school van

Man accused of killing UCLA student at L.A. furniture store arrested

CIA Havana Syndrome task force rules out foreign attacks in most cases

Senate Democrats fail to change rules on filibuster to pass voting rights

Supreme Court rejects Trump request to shield release of records from January 6 committee

Biden takes defiant tone in press conference and says he didn't overpromise

Biden addresses his first year of presidency; Theodore Roosevelt statue removed from NYC museum

