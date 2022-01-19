1/19: CBSN AM

U.S. boosts Ukraine aid by $200M, urges Russia to choose "peaceful path"

Calls mount for Prince Andrew to lose his Duke of York title

National Archives to turn over some Trump docs to January 6 committee

University of Michigan OK's $490M settlement over doctor's sex abuse

What customers should know about the AT&T-Verizon 5G rollout

French star Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident at age 37

UCLA student killed at L.A. furniture store texted about "a bad vibe"

Trump's company lied to tax officials and banks, New York AG says

Biden administration to give out 400 million free N95 masks

U.S. launches website to order free at-home COVID tests; Prince Harry taking legal action to pay for security.

