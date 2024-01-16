Iowa Caucuses
Emmy Awards
Gilgo Beach Murders
Frigid Weather
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Iowa caucus turnout for 2024 and how it compares to previous years
Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann charged with 4th killing
What to know about the second trial between Trump and E. Jean Carroll
Lawmakers reach deal to expand child tax credit, extend business tax breaks
Asa Hutchinson drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race
U.S. seizes weapons, strikes Houthis, but Red Sea ship attacks continue
Alabama execution could "amount to torture" and violate treaties, U.N. warns
How to stay safe as millions face dangerously cold temperatures in U.S.
Musk demands 25% ownership of Tesla to expand AI. Here's why.
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Watch CBS News
1/16: CBS News Mornings
Donald Trump wins Iowa caucuses; World Economic Forum gets underway in Switzerland.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On