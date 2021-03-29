01/13/15: New footage captures aftermath of Paris attack; 2 rock climbers within reach of El Capitan summit The video, taken after the January 7 Charlie Hebdo attack, shows brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi calmly reloading their automatic weapons, opening fire at police and escaping. Bob Orr reports.; The stark beauty of El Capitan always seizes the gaze of sightseers in Yosemite Valley. But two small dots on the granite wall are the focus of the attention now. Climbers Kevin Jorgenson and Tommy Caldwell are near the end of a climb long thought impossible. John Blackstone reports.