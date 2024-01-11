1/11: America Decides

Here Comes the Sun

New York City schools feeling strain of migrant surge

Second avalanche hits California resort; no injuries reported

Bill Belichick leaving the New England Patriots

FAA says it is investigating Boeing over Alaska Airlines door blowout

Texas blocks federal border agents from processing migrants in public park

Trump makes closing argument at New York fraud trial, disregarding judge's limits

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges

U.S. and U.K. strike Houthi targets in Yemen

