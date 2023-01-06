CBS News App
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
House to convene for 4th day to elect speaker after failing 11 times
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, team says
Friends say accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger was bullied in high school
U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December, capping off strong 2022
Florida sees spike in migrants coming from Cuba and Haiti by boat
After two years, Garland says work on Jan. 6 probe is "far from over"
A clerk is leading the House while race for speaker drags on
What the Idaho murders affidavit reveals about the investigation
Biden officials field Democratic frustration over border crackdown
Some of the dreams "ruined" by the Taliban's ban on women at college
The best luggage in 2023
Jan. 6 timeline: Key moments from the attack on the Capitol
A record 1 in 7 car buyers are paying $1,000 or more per month
When to buy medical alert systems
Where to get pet insurance
How to buy term life insurance
Doubts over Putin's cease-fire as Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson working on memoir, "Lovely One"
Iran's crackdown continues with arrests of journalist, celebrity chef
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request
LGBTQ rights activist's body found stuffed in a metal box on roadside
One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says
Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to Elon Musk — "The Takeout"
Southwest travel chaos: What could be next for travelers and the airline
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
1/6: CBS News Mornings
House GOP fails to elect speaker for third day; Travelers spent about $400 on average due to delays and cancellations.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On