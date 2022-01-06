1/6: CBSN AM

January 6: One Year Later

Putin sends troops to help an ally as Kazakhstan unrest turns deadly

Pope Francis criticizes people who have pets instead of kids

New Jersey hospitals face staffing shortages, more COVID patients

Driver says he was mauled by K-9 after missing car payments

Two winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Ghislaine Maxwell to seek new trial after juror reveals prior sex abuse

"Inaccurate" intel leads to massacre of 20 family members

Live Updates: Biden warns democracy is at risk on January 6 anniversary

President Biden to address nation one year after January 6 attack; Capitol Police boosting efforts to protect Congress.

