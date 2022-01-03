Robo-dogs and therapy bots: Artificial intelligence goes cuddly

2 women choke to death on New Year's rice cakes

More U.S. flights grounded after some 5,000 weekend cancellations

Brazil's Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for intestinal blockage

Winter storm system moving up East Coast for year's first workday

FDA authorizes COVID booster shots for Americans as young as 12

Capitol Police chief warns threat level is "much higher" than a year ago

Schools implementing plans to deal with Omicron variant; CES 2022 on despite surging COVID-19 cases

1/3: CBSN AM Schools implementing plans to deal with Omicron variant; CES 2022 on despite surging COVID-19 cases

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On