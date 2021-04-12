Live

Watch CBSN Live

01/03/16: Trump

CBS' "Face the Nation" kicks off the new year with the latest from the campaign trail, with Republican front-runner Donald Trump, former deputy CIA director Michael Morrell, and former national security adviser Thomas Donilon, and others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.