Wendy Fisher CBS News

Wendy Fisher is vice president of weather strategy for CBS News and Stations, where she oversees a national weather reporting unit that works closely with all CBS News programs and the more than 60 meteorologists and weather production teams across CBS News and Stations and CMV.

Through the weather unit, Fisher unites CBS News and Stations' local and national teams, employing cutting-edge augmented and virtual reality to deliver crucial weather stories that resonate with our audience every day.

Fisher joined CBS News and Stations after a more than 30-year career in newsgathering at ABC News.

From 2020 to 2023, Fisher served as senior vice president of global newsgathering, where she managed coverage of local, national and international news stories, such as the war in Ukraine, mass shootings, major weather events and natural disasters. Fisher's contributions where pivotal to ABC News' coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, protests following the murder of George Floyd, political campaigns and terrorist attacks.

Fisher began her career at ABC News in 1989. She has served as vice president of newsgathering, executive editor, national editor and assignment editor. During her career, she also mentored and coached on- and off-camera staffers. Fisher also served as a lecturer in advanced reporting in the Department of Arts, Culture, and Media at Rutgers University.

Fisher graduated from Amherst College and received her master's in French studies from New York University.