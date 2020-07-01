Stacey Benson CBS/John Paul Filo

Stacey Benson is the chief financial officer of CBS News, where she is responsible for all of the News division's financial operations.

Benson joined CBS News from ViacomCBS' Global Media Operations division, where she served as senior vice president of Finance and was responsible for the financial operations and consolidation of Global Media Operations, including financial and strategic support to the leadership team.

Previously, Benson served as senior vice president of Finance at CBS Radio for 15 years, where she oversaw all financial operations, in addition to leading the division through its initial public offering preparation and its sale to Entercom in 2017.

Benson began her tenure at CBS Radio in 2002 as a controller and steadily increased her responsibilities and role within the division. She was named vice president, Controller in 2006 and held that position until 2011. She was named senior vice president of Finance in 2012.

Prior to CBS Radio, Benson was a controller with Scient, Inc., a New York business and technology consulting firm. Earlier in her career, she was an accounting manager with Frontline Capital Group in New York. Before that, she was an accounting supervisor and real estate accountant with HQ Global Workplaces, Inc.

Benson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.