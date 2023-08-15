Ross Dagan Michele Crowe/CBS News

Veteran global news executive Ross Dagan is executive vice president and head of news operations and transformation for CBS News and Stations.

In this senior leadership role, Dagan oversees all the news operations, engineering and technology functions across CBS News and Stations, reporting to Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. He is tasked with innovation and transformation across news and stations.

Dagan joined CBS News and Stations in 2021 after having most recently served as network director of news content at Network 10, the Paramount-owned network based in Sydney, Australia, since 2018. While there, he oversaw major editorial and operational changes, positioning the network to optimize workflows and evolve technology to improve processes.

A veteran of more than 30 years as a journalist and news executive, Dagan had previously been the network's director of news, based in Sydney and Brisbane, Australia, where he had day-to-day responsibility for the network's news programming in those markets from 2007-2012.

Dagan's background also includes a combined five years with Al Jazeera English, the first English-language international news channel to be headquartered in the Middle East. He most recently served as executive producer from 2015-2018. During that time, he was instrumental in the evolution of how editorial content was produced, presented and shared across platforms, launching the first new news programming in a decade. From 2006-2008, he served as program editor of Al Jazeera English, as a senior member of the leadership team in Kuala Lumpur for the launch of the network.

Dagan has also served two stints with the Seven Network in Australia, including as director of news, based in Brisbane, from 2013-2015, and director of news for Seven Queensland from 2001-2005.

His background includes working for Television New Zealand (TVNZ) as head of news and current affairs and Māori and Pacific programs, based in Auckland, from 2012-2013.

Dagan earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Southern Queensland, and received his MBA from the Queensland University of Technology.

Dagan is based in New York with his wife, Michelle.