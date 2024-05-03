Melissa Mahtani CBS News

Melissa Mahtani is executive producer of CBS News Confirmed where she focuses on developing the television, digital and social media presentation of the work of the CBS News Confirmed unit, an initiative to identify, combat and inform viewers of misinformation.

Mahtani joined CBS News and Stations in April 2024 with nearly two decades of experience, including international reporting, producing content for multiple platforms and innovating storytelling. She most recently served as a senior producer and reporter for CNN.

CBS News Confirmed brings together a team of highly skilled journalists who use data and technology to verify and fact-check questionable videos and reports and explain CBS News' verification process.

Before joining CBS News and Stations, Mahtani worked at CNN, where she was a senior producer and reporter for CNN's digital team. In that role, she reported for CNN's gender focused "As Equals" team; was a senior producer for the live news team, writing blogs and covering some of the most significant global events and she created and launched the "Inside CNN" newsletter, which was sent to more than 850,000 users. Additionally, she was a senior producer on CNN's Facebook Watch show "Go There" and a senior producer on Sanjay Gupta's "Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction" podcast in reaction to the need for facts around the outbreak, which earned the 2020 Best Podcast Eppy Award.

Earlier at CNN, she was a producer on "Fareed Zakaria GPS," "Reliable Sources," "Erin Burnett Out Front" and "The World Right Now with Hala Gorani."

During her career, Mahtani has lived and worked in Zambia, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy and the United States. She has also interviewed a wide range of newsmakers, including Afghanistan's youngest mayor, Zarifa Ghafari, and the first lady of Namibia, as well as celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Kristin Davis, Adwoa Aboah and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Prior to CNN, Mahtani was a news producer at France 24 and earlier at ITN. She began her career at CNBC in 2007.

Mahtani earned a Bachelor of Arts from King's College London and a postgraduate diploma from the London School of Journalism.