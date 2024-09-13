Mehmet Dilsiz CBS News

Mehmet Dilsiz is senior vice president of human resources for CBS News, CBS TV Stations, and CBS Media Ventures, where he oversees the Division's people strategy and programs.

Previously, Dilsiz was senior vice president of human resources for CBS News and Digital.

Dilsiz joined CBS News in 2022. Throughout his career, Dilsiz honed his highly dynamic, analytical, and solution-driven style. He's earned recognition for developing effective people and talent strategies and solving complex business, talent, and cultural challenges in various industries and global organizations.

Before joining CBS News, Dilsiz was a managing vice president of Global Human Resources at Gartner, where he led human resource functions for the Client Success/Services, Consulting, Digital Markets, Corporate Marketing and Communications business units.

Earlier in his career, Dilsiz held various human resources roles at Comcast, HP and AECOM.

He is based in Washington, D.C.