Lance Frank CBS News

Lance Frank is executive vice president, head of communications, for CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, responsible for all internal and external communications across the division. He reports to Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, and Chris Ender, executive vice president and head of communications, CBS.

Frank was named head of communications for CBS News, Stations and CBS Media Ventures in September 2024. In this role, he leads all communications and publicity efforts for every CBS News program and platform, CBS News Digital, CBS Stations and the CBS Media Ventures portfolio. Additionally, Frank manages the executive communications strategies, media relations and internal communications for the division's leadership.

Frank was promoted to executive vice president, communications, for CBS News and Stations and Media Ventures in January 2024, and before that, was the senior vice president of communications for CBS News, serving as deputy head of communications for the news division since 2020, overseeing communications strategies and media relations across the division. He joined CBS News in June 2011, after working in local newsrooms as a print and television reporter and producer.

At CBS, he has held roles of increasing responsibility in the newsroom and in the communications department. He was the first person hired as a CBS News associate, a program for young journalists to hone their skills and gain valuable experience at different units across CBS News. He later worked at Channel One News, a daily news program for schools across the country, and returned to CBS News as a production secretary for the "CBS Evening News."

In 2012, Frank joined the CBS News communications team, where he helped launch "CBS This Morning" and later served as the principal publicist for the "CBS Evening News," where he worked on award-winning coverage for the war in Syria, the 2012 presidential election and promoted coverage for major domestic and foreign news stories. He has since been promoted to several positions with public relations oversight of flagship broadcasts and platforms across the news division, including 60 Minutes, "Face the Nation,: the "CBS Evening News," CBS News 24/7, all political, foreign and breaking news/special events coverage and the CBS News Race and Culture unit. Frank is a trusted adviser and media strategist to executives, anchors and key stakeholders across CBS News and has led the communications efforts for division-wide priorities and announcements, editorial and ratings achievements, investigative reports and special projects.

A native of Lake Charles, La., Frank is a graduate of the Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University and has completed executive education courses at Harvard Business School, Harvard Kennedy School and the London School of Economics.

Frank is a member of the LSU Manship School alumni board. He lives in New York with his family.