Jon LaPook, M.D. CBS News/John Filo

Jon LaPook, M.D., is the chief medical correspondent for CBS News. He is also Professor of Medicine at the NYU School of Medicine, an internist and gastroenterologist at NYU Langone Health, and the executive director of the NYU Langone Empathy Project, which seeks to promote a culture of empathy in medicine.

Dr. LaPook is particularly interested in weaving media and the arts into the medical training curriculum, with the goal of improving the interaction of health professionals and patients. He has also done extensive work in the field of medical computing, including helping to develop an electronic textbook of medicine and writing a medical practice management software package that he sold in 1999 to a company that was later acquired by Emdeon Corporation, the parent company of WebMD.

LaPook contributes to all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. Since joining CBS News in 2006, he has done more than 1,000 reports, contributing to the "CBS Evening News;" "60 Minutes;" "CBS This Morning;" "CBS Sunday Morning;" "Face the Nation" and Mo Rocca ("Mobituaries").

LaPook has won three Emmy awards for his coverage in 2012 of the national shortage of drugs, for team coverage in 2013 of the Boston Marathon bombings, and in 2019 for "CBS Sunday Morning" Outstanding Program. In 2018, The Alliance for Women in Media awarded him a Gracie Award in the News Feature Series category for two groundbreaking 60 Minutes reports that investigated a sexual abuse scandal involving American elite gymnasts, USA Gymnastics and Aly Raisman. LaPook was also named a George Foster Peabody Award finalist in 2018 for those two 60 Minutes investigative reports on the gymnastics scandal. He has won two Edward R. Murrow Awards for "Best Broadcast" in 2007 and 2013. He also won a 2015 New York Press Club Award for Journalism for "Eye on Ebola" WCBS-AM News Team Special. In 2010 he was recognized in the Webby Awards for his documentary series Doc Dot Com.

Born in Mineola, New York, Dr. LaPook graduated with honors from Yale University and received his M.D. from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, where he was elected into AOA, the national medical honor society. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowships in Gastroenterology and Medical Informatics at Presbyterian Hospital, New York City.