Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews is CBS News' executive vice president of Strategic Professional Development and acting Washington bureau chief. In her role, Ciprian-Matthews focuses on recruitment and development of off-air talent to assure CBS News attracts and retains the best workforce. Ciprian-Matthews works closely with the News Division's new and expanding human resources department as they launch new initiatives focused on enhancing our culture. She is a multiple award-winning journalist and accomplished manager who has led the News Division's newsgathering efforts in the U.S. and abroad.

Previously, she was CBS News' executive vice president of News (2018- 2019), senior vice president of News Administration (2015-2018) and vice president of News (2011-2015), a role in which she coordinated all day-to-day news coverage. Before that, Ciprian-Matthews served as CBS News' foreign editor (2006-11); senior broadcast producer for the "CBS Evening News" (2004-06); and senior producer for CBS News' foreign coverage (2000-04). In 1998, she became the deputy bureau chief for the CBS News London bureau (1998-2000) and served as senior broadcast producer for CBS News' "This Morning" and the "CBS Morning News" from 1994-98. She joined CBS News in October 1993 as senior producer for live segments on "CBS This Morning."

Before joining CBS News, Ciprian-Matthews was the managing editor of CNN's New York bureau (1990-93) and a field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for CNN (1984-1990). She started her career as a general assignment reporter for the National Public Radio Spanish-language news program, "Enfoque Nacional."

In 2016, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists presented Ciprian-Matthews with the Presidential Award of Impact, citing her vast news experience and deep commitment to journalistic excellence.

Ciprian-Matthews was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. In 1981, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Barnard College and graduated from New York University in 1984 with a Master of Arts in journalism. She lives in New York with her husband. They have two daughters.