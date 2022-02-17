David Reiter CBS/Michele Crowe

David Reiter was named executive producer, special events, CBS News in February 2022 where he oversees breaking news and major global event coverage, including the upcoming State of the Union, CBS News' midterm elections and election night, across traditional linear and digital platforms. He reports to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

Prior to joining CBS News, Reiter spent more than 20 years in senior roles at ABC News.

At ABC News, Reiter served as executive producer of special events at ABC News from 2017-2021. He helped launch and was executive producer and head of programming for ABC News' digital streaming news service. From 2008-2017, he was vice president and domestic managing editor of newsgathering at ABC News, which included oversight of presidential campaign coverage and the ABC News polling unit.

Between 2000 and 2008, Reiter held a series of key positions at ABC News, where he rose through the ranks from a coordinating producer to senior producer of ABC News special events, and he was a senior broadcast producer for "ABC World News Tonight Weekend." Reiter was based in L.A. from 2000-2003 as acting and deputy bureau chief. And in 2003 he led the ABC News Baghdad bureau during the Iraq War and fall of Saddam Hussein.

Reiter began his career at ABC News in 1994 as a desk assistant and served as a campaign embed in the 1996 presidential election before moving into producing roles.

Reiter's career has earned him 11 Edward R. Murrow Awards, eight Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and a duPont-Columbia University Award.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in public policy studies and economics from Duke University.