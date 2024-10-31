Craig Wilson CBS News

Award-winning journalist, producer, and writer Craig Wilson is the executive producer for the "CBS Weekend News."

Wilson has spent most of his three decades in journalism at CBS News. He joined in 1995 and has supported nearly every broadcast on the Network since then.

Most recently, Wilson served as a senior broadcast producer for the "CBS Weekend News" since 2020, where his team played a critical role in CBS News' coverage of significant breaking news events such as the conflict in the Middle East, the attempted assassinations of former President Trump, and President Biden's Sunday afternoon announcement that he would not seek another term.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson took the "CBS Weekend News" on the road, working with 12 CBS Stations and Network affiliates who helped host and anchor the broadcast. During that time, Wilson helped create the "Weekend News' 'Weekend Journal'" segment, which highlights the work of news directors, producers, and anchors across the country.

Before his role on the "CBS Weekend News," Wilson worked across CBS News platforms and teams, including Newspath, the foreign desk, the CBS News overnight program "Up To The Minute, "CBS Saturday Morning," "CBS News Sunday Morning," and the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell." Additionally, while working nights, he supported coverage of special events, including former President Trump's historic visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone and meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Before joining CBS News, Wilson worked as a freelance news writer and producer at NBC's "Today" show and as a freelance special projects producer at The Weather Channel.

He began his journalism career as a paperboy for the Medicine Hat News in his hometown of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. He began his television career in 1988 as a reporter for CHAT TV and Radio. He credits his early career days in Alberta with driving his passion for news and teaching him important lessons about success and failure in life and the journalism industry.

Wilson's work has earned him several notable awards, including three Emmys. He has also won three Writer's Guild of America Awards for Best News Writing and a Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Wilson graduated from Columbia University in New York City with a degree in European History in 1995.

Wilson is the father of two children and resides in New Jersey with his wife, an attorney.