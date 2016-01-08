Christa Robinson CBS News

Christa Robinson is Senior Vice President of Communications for CBS News.

In this role, Robinson oversees CBS News' day-to-day media relations activities, as well as public affairs and communications strategy. She plays a senior role in directing all the Division's public relations strategies to enhance and expand the presence of its broadcast and digital brands.

Robinson joined CBS News in December 2015. Previously, she led communications and public relations functions for all CNN networks and digital platforms, in addition to being a member of its worldwide executive team. During her tenure at CNN (1999-2013), she also handled crisis communications, innovative social media integrations and brand awareness campaigns for CNN programming and CNN.com.

Robinson served as Chief Communications Officer for Tribune Media (2013-2015), where she oversaw all corporate communications activities for its television and digital properties during the period of the publishing spin-off and corporate acquisitions.

Earlier in her career, Robinson worked in the White House (1994-1999) and served as the Director of Communications for the Domestic Policy Council. She began her career in politics and government affairs in 1992.

Robinson lives in New York City with her husband and two children.