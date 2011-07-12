CBS News

Chip Reid is a national correspondent for CBS News based in Washington, D.C. He covers everything from hard news to features for the "CBS Evening News," "CBS This Morning" and "CBS Sunday Morning."

From 2009 to 2011, Reid was CBS News' chief White House correspondent, traveling with President Obama on dozens of foreign and domestic trips and conducting several one-on-one interviews with the President. Prior to his time at the White House, he covered Capitol Hill for CBS News.

Before joining CBS News, he spent a decade with NBC News, based mainly in Washington where he covered politics, law, defense and foreign policy. During campaign season, Reid frequently anchored political coverage on MSNBC. Reid covered Bill Clinton's re-election campaign in 1996 and Al Gore's presidential campaign in 2000.

Following the attacks of September 11, 2001, Reid reported extensively from the Middle East including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Egypt, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. During the first phase of the Iraq war in 2003 Reid was embedded with a lead battalion of U.S. Marines that engaged in heavy combat as it fought its way from Kuwait to Baghdad.

Prior to his career in journalism Reid practiced law, spending four years as Counsel and Chief Investigator on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He then practiced for two years at a major Washington law firm where he specialized in litigation and lobbying.

As an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, he teaches graduate level courses on journalism and politics.

Reid received a law degree from Columbia Law School and a Master of Public Affairs from Princeton University. During his time at Princeton he spent three months in Johannesburg, South Africa, working for a civil rights group fighting apartheid. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Vassar College, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. In 2011, he had the honor of being the first male graduate to give the commencement address at Vassar College.