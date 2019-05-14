Brian Applegate CBS/John Paul Filo

Brian Applegate is the executive producer of "CBS This Morning: Saturday," a role he has held since February 2019. Applegate has been with the program since 2013 and previously served as the show's senior broadcast producer.

Since joining "CBS This Morning: Saturday," Applegate has transformed the broadcast into a home for long-form storytelling and a showcase for emerging talent. Each week, in addition to the day's news, the show tries to expose viewers to new voices in the world of art, literature, food and music. In 2014, Applegate launched "CBS This Morning: Saturday"'s "Saturday Sessions" segment, which has now become a highly-respected go-to segment for new bands and legendary musicians. The program's "The Dish" segment won the prestigious James Beard Award for "Best Television Segment."

In 2013, Applegate served as senior broadcast producer of "CBS This Morning," where in addition to the daily broadcast he also oversaw the network's breaking news coverage of the manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects.

Prior to that, Applegate was executive producer of CBS News' overnight broadcast "Up To The Minute" and the "CBS Morning News." He was responsible for the network's overnight breaking news cut-ins, including the death of Ted Kennedy and the killing of Osama Bin Laden.

Applegate joined CBS News in 2008 as a senior producer for "Up To The Minute" after three years as a WCBS-TV producer. Prior to that position, he was a producer at the NBC affiliate WHDH-TV where he won a regional Edward R Murrow award for Breaking News. He began his career at WSTM in Syracuse, N.Y.