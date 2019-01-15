Ben Tracy CBS News

Ben Tracy is a CBS News White House correspondent based in Washington, D.C.

He reports for all CBS News platforms, including the "CBS Evening News," "CBS This Morning" and "CBS Sunday Morning."

Since joining CBS News in 2008, Tracy has reported from 16 countries on five continents. He has been to North Korea three times and was the only western broadcast television correspondent to report from that country's main nuclear testing site. Tracy has covered many other national and international stories including both historic summit meetings between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi and Singapore, the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a cave in Thailand, the 2018 Winter Olympics in Japan and the 2016 Summer Games in Rio. He also covered the massive wildfires in the Western U.S. and Canada, the 2014 hostage crisis in Sydney Australia, the 2011 earthquake and Tsunami in Japan, as well as the Royal Wedding of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton in London. In 2016, Tracy traveled to Cuba to explore the increase in American tourism resulting from the lifting of travel restrictions.

Before joining CBS News, Tracy was a reporter for WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, where he was a member of the station's investigative team, covering major stories, such as the methamphetamine epidemic and the collapse of the 35W bridge.

During that time, he also was a contributor to CBS News' "Saturday Early Show," to which he brought his signature "Good Question" segment, started at WCCO-TV, to a national audience.

Prior to joining WCCO-TV, Tracy worked as a reporter at WISN-TV Milwaukee and WBAY-TV Green Bay, Wisc.

He is the recipient of six Emmy Awards and two Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia Awards honoring excellence in broadcast news.

Tracy was born in St. Paul, Minn. He graduated from Marquette University with bachelor's degrees in broadcast journalism and political science. He also earned a master's degree in public service from Marquette University.