Adam Verdugo

Adam Verdugo is the executive producer of the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," CBS News' award-winning and flagship daily evening news broadcast based in Washington D.C.

Verdugo joined CBS News in 2013 as a senior producer for "CBS This Morning" in Los Angeles, before moving to New York in 2017 to oversee talent bookings for the program. Prior to being named executive producer, Verdugo was part of the launch team for the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" in 2019 and played a key role in the broadcast's move to Washington as its executive story editor. He has helped develop franchises on the "CBS Evening News" including "Profiles in Service," which features everyday Americans and U.S. military service members who dedicate their lives to helping others. Additionally, Verdugo helped launch and currently manages "Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell" on the CBS News Streaming Network. "Person to Person" is an updated and reimagined take on the storied CBS News interview program once hosted by Edward R. Murrow.

Verdugo has worked closely with O'Donnell for more than a decade and has led her team's newsgathering for coverage of major breaking news stories, presidential election nights, the January 6 insurrection and exclusive interviews with newsmakers in sports, entertainment, business and politics, including multiple presidents and world leaders. Verdugo has also contributed to the broadcast's distinctive and award-winning investigation into sexual assault in the U.S. military.

He also brings extensive producing experience of significant events and interviews that have aired across CBS News. In 2018, he helped secure the exclusive, behind-the-scenes access that chronicled the aftermath of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which culminated with the Emmy Award-winning CBS primetime special "39 Days." In 2019, he and the "CBS This Morning" team were responsible for a number of major exclusive interviews, including Gayle King's interview with disgraced recording artist R. Kelly.

Verdugo began his career at NBC News where he produced stories across the country and the globe, including the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the royal wedding in London. He traveled the country covering the 2010 midterm elections as a digital journalist covering key political races. He later served as a senior producer on "Meet the Press."

Verdugo is from Southern California. He played Division I football at the College of the Holy Cross, where he received a bachelor's degree in political science while minoring in economics-accounting.