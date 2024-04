Women learn firefighting skills at Berkeley recruiting camp The Berkeley Fire Department hosted a special camp this weekend to give young women a hands-on demonstration of what the job involves. John Ramos reports. (4-28-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv