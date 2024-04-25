Watch CBS News

Will less homework make California students happier?

The Assembly Committee on Education passed a new homework policy bill in California for schools to set up clear homework guidelines for students to experience less stress mentally and physically. We hear from parent's perspectives and people online as they weigh in on school and life balances. (04-25-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
