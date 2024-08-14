Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecst with Paul Heggen - 8/14/24
After morning fog, expect seasonal temperatures on Thursday, with highs in the 60s along the coast up to the low 90s inland. Air quality may be a concern later this week, as wildfire smoke from Northern California could drift towards the Bay Area. Paul Heggen has the forecast.
