Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 8/28/24 Expect the gradual cooling trend to continue into Thursday, with pleasant conditions just in time for Labor Day weekend. Skies may be hazy due to smoke from the Coffee Pot fire in Central California. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv