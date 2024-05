Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 5/8/24 Expect a significant warmup throughout the Bay Area on Thursday, with highs in the 70s along the coast and into the 80s inland. This weekend, the coast cools, while inland areas stay warm. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv