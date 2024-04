Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 4/17/24 After a warm Wednesday, expect mostly clear conditions in the evening, with some patchy fog. Highs will remain above average on Thursday, with conditions remaining dry into the weekend. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv