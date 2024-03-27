Wedensday evening First Alert weather forecast with Darren Peck - 3/27/24 Expect rain in the Bay Area Wednesday evening into Thursday as a wet weather pattern returns just in time for Easter. In the Sierra, a winter storm warning has been declared through Thursday morning. Darren Peck has the forecast. (3/27/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv