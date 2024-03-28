Watch: USNS Harvey Milk sails under Golden Gate Bridge on maiden voyage The USNS Harvey Milk, named in honor of the gay rights activist, arrived at the Port of San Francisco on March 28, 2024, sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge on its maiden voyage ahead of a ceremony to honor the ship and its namesake. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/watch-live-usns-harvey-milk-arrives-in-san-francisco-bay/ Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv