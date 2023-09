Watch: Steph, Ayesha Curry describe the work of their Eat.Play.Learn charity Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry, a New York Times best-selling author, are stepping up their efforts to support kids in the Oakland Unified School District. The couple, founders of the charity "Eat. Learn. Play.," aim to raise $50 million for the schools over the next three years.