Watch: NASA DC-8 perform low passes at Moffett Federal Airfield on final flight A specialized DC-8 used by NASA wrapped up 37 years of service with the space agency with a final flyover in San Jose and low passes over the runway at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View next to NASA's Ames Research Center.