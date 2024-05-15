Watch: NASA DC-8 perform low passes at Moffett Federal Airfield on final flight
A specialized DC-8 used by NASA wrapped up 37 years of service with the space agency with a final flyover in San Jose and low passes over the runway at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View next to NASA's Ames Research Center.
