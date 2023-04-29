Watch CBS News

Warm temperatures accelerate snow melt in West

Unusually warm temperatures in California are leading to flooding fears caused by the accelerated snow melt. Most of Yosemite National Park was closed Saturday over the risk of flooding from the rising Merced River. Elise Preston has the details.
