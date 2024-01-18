USF professor weighs in on migrant crisis at U.S. southern border In the latest escalation in a standoff between Texas officials and the U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety posted video on social media of state troopers handcuffing migrants at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. USF Professor of Law and Migration Studies at University of San Francisco Bill Hing, author of a new book called 'Humanizing Immigration,' explains how we got to this point, and what states are legally allowed to do regarding border policy