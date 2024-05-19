Watch CBS News

Untagged mountain lion spotted in Griffith Park

Laurie Perez reports from Griffith Park, where an untagged mountain lion was spotted last week, bringing excitement to wildlife enthusiasts hopeful that a new tenant has moved into the area once roamed by the beloved P-22.
